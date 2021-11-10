Revisiting five Jacksonville Jaguars to watch vs. the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills headed down south to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in what became one of the worst football games I’ve ever watched. The teams combined for 519 net yards of offense and 172 yards in penalties, 118 of which belonged to Buffalo.

The Jaguars won ugly, but an ugly win is far better than an ugly loss. Here’s how our players to watch fared this week.

QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence definitely looked like a rookie quarterback playing against one of the league’s best defenses, as he was unable to do much of anything through the air or on the ground. Lawrence injured his ankle in the second quarter, and he actually missed the Jaguars’ final drive before halftime. He returned to begin the third quarter, finishing the game completing 15-of-26 passes for 118 yards without either an interception or a touchdown. He ran three times for four yards and took two sacks.

WR Lavsika Shenault Jr.

Nothing that the second-year wideout did was terribly impressive on Sunday. Shenault did catch all four of his targets, but he gained just 24 yards on those catches with a long of nine yards. He ran the ball once, losing four yards on a reverse. There were worries about Shenault’s ability to separate at the NFL level when he came out of college, as well as questions about his durability. He’s been healthy this year, but for a player expected to be a difference-maker, he doesn’t seem like he’s much more than, well, a JAG (pun partially intended).

EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson

Chaisson played a very quiet 13 defensive snaps, as those playing time numbers are the only way he appeared on the stat sheet this week. Chaisson was able to make his way into the offensive backfield at one point, pressuring quarterback Josh Allen on a throw...but who wasn’t able to pressure Allen in Week 9? Chaisson was mostly a nonfactor on Sunday.

EDGE Josh Allen

The best Josh Allen on the field on Sunday didn’t wear blue pants. Jacksonville’s Josh Allen was a one-man wrecking crew, as he dominated Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams all throughout the day. He had a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery, the unholy trifecta of awful for a Buffalo team that was overmatched at the line of scrimmage all afternoon. Allen also had a game-high eight tackles, two of which went for a loss.

LB Myles Jack

Man, I’ll tell you what...watching Jack in person gave me a totally different perspective on the middle linebacker. He did a nice job playing his role in coverage, using his athleticism to drop deep into zone windows, which forced Buffalo’s Josh Allen to hold the ball an extra beat. Given how bad Buffalo’s offensive line was on Sunday, that extra beat usually led to something positive for the Jaguars. Jack managed seven tackles on the afternoon, and while he didn’t break up a pass, he definitely had an influence on the passing game.