Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Pain, lots of Pain

By Jonathan Korzelius
/ new

In this episode, Jon, Pat, and Brando use their reckless optimism conditioned by 17 years of pain to talk about why the Buffalo Bills are still going to the Super Bowl this year. Nothing like laughing at your own suffering to make it through another week of football.

Also, don’t miss the latest Buffalo Sabres update and the most memorable Drought Salute yet.

There was plenty of bleeding on Sunday, both metaphorically and literally. Band Aids and a nap and we’ll be fine. Go Bills.

