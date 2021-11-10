Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Pain, lots of Pain

In this episode, Jon, Pat, and Brando use their reckless optimism conditioned by 17 years of pain to talk about why the Buffalo Bills are still going to the Super Bowl this year. Nothing like laughing at your own suffering to make it through another week of football.

Also, don’t miss the latest Buffalo Sabres update and the most memorable Drought Salute yet.

“‘Fight on, my men’, Sir Andrew said. ‘I am hurt, but I am not slain. I’ll lay me down and bleed a while, And then I’ll rise and fight again.’” -Marv Levy

There was plenty of bleeding on Sunday, both metaphorically and literally. Band Aids and a nap and we’ll be fine. Go Bills.

