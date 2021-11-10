AFC East Roundup: Remaining schedules

Week 9 is in the books and we’re essentially more than halfway through the regular season at this point. Some teams have nine more games to play while others have eight more games to go and a bye week. This week on the AFC East Roundup we look at the rest of the games for each of the teams in the division. The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are fighting for the division crown with the Patriots only a half game behind. The New York Jets are battling for the top pick in the upcoming draft while the Miami Dolphins are just waiting to see how low their first-round pick will go since it is in the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Buffalo Bills:
- 11/14 @ New York Jets
- 11/21 Indianapolis Colts
- 11/25 @ New Orleans Saints (Thanksgiving)
- 12/6 New England Patriots (MNF)
- 12/12 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 12/19 Carolina Panthers
- 12/26 @ New England
- 1/2 Atlanta Falcons
- 1/9 New York Jets
New England Patriots:
- 11/14 Cleveland Browns
- 11/18 Atlanta Falcons (TNF)
- 11/28 @ Tennessee Titans
- 12/6 @ Buffalo Bills (MNF)
- 12/19 @ Indianapolis Colts
- 12/26 Buffalo Bills
- 1/2 Jacksonville Jaguars
- 1/9 @ Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins:
- 11/11 Baltimore Ravens (TNF)
- 11/21 @ New York Jets
- 11/28 Carolina Panthers
- 12/5 New York Giants
- 12/19 New York Jets
- 12/27 @ New Orleans Saints (MNF)
- 1/2 @ Tennessee Titans
- 1/9 New England Patriots
New York Jets:
- 11/14 Buffalo Bills
- 11/21 Miami Dolphins
- 11/28 @ Houston Texans
- 12/5 Philadelphia Eagles
- 12/12 New Orleans Saints
- 12/19 @ Miami Dolphins
- 12/26 Jacksonville Jaguars
- 1/2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 1/9 @ Buffalo Bills
