Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rookie review

In what was perhaps the sloppiest games of the season so far, the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line was utterly and completely dominated, losing the physicality battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite the defense doing its part. However, it wasn’t enough, as the team came out of the game with a 9-6 loss. To make matter worse, with several of the team’s rookies injured or just not active for the game, not many were able to make positive contributions for the most part. More about how each rookie performed below.

DE Gregory Rousseau

Although the rookie pass rusher played around 54 percent of the defensive snaps, he didn’t have a huge impact on the game with only a single tackle logged. Granted, the Jaguars’ offensive plays involved a lot of quick passes and roll-outs away from his side, but he also received a handful of decent pass rushing opportunities that didn’t produce. He did still mostly hold his edge against the run, but Jacksonville didn’t run much his way anyway.

DE Carlos Basham Jr.

For yet another week, the Bills left their second-round pick as inactive for the game.

OT Spencer Brown

Thanks to his injured back, Brown was listed as out against the Jaguars.

OT Tommy Doyle

Doyle was actually active for one of the few times this season as the swing tackle against Jacksonville, thanks to Brown’s injury. Although he didn’t see any snaps on the field.

WR Marquez Stevenson

Stevenson was still listed on IR with a head injury. It will be worth seeing how long this continues.

S Damar Hamlin

The rookie safety was active this week but did not see the field on defense.

OG Jack Anderson

On September 21, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Anderson to their 53-man roster and off of the Bills’ practice squad.