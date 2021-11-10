Buffalo Bills Links, 11/10: What went wrong with Buffalo’s offense?

Many things went horribly wrong for the Buffalo Bills during their 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, none more glaring than with Josh Allen and Buffalo’s once potent offense, which was held without a touchdown and saw its streak of games with 20-plus first downs come to an end.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining what went wrong with the offense, and what can be done to get Buffalo’s offense back on track.
Additional Bills news from around the web
What’s wrong with Josh Allen and the offense?
Buffalo’s setback vs. the Jaguars was arguably the worst loss the team has suffered during head coach Sean McDermott’s tenure in Buffalo. Before the loss to the Jaguars, Buffalo boasted the league’s number-one scoring offense (averaging 32.7 points per game), but the Bills could only muster two field goals and were held without a touchdown for the first time since a 9-3 loss at the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 17, 2017. We analyze the offense’s woes, offer up solutions to help the Bills break out of their offensive slump, and more.
Other lessons learned from loss to Jaguars
The Bills employed plenty of nickel coverage on defense in the loss to Jacksonville, despite the absence of Taron Johnson. Plus, other lessons to be learned from the snap counts, what lessons the Bills should learn from this demoralizing setback, where this loss ranks among the franchise’s most embarrassing losses, whether the Bills deserve to still be among the Super Bowl favorites after the loss to the Jaguars, and more.
Updated power rankings
As you would expect with a loss to the one-win Jaguars, the Bills tumbled in the latest NFL power rankings. How far did the Bills fall?
Odds and ends
On the injury front, we discuss the good (tight end Dawson Knox and tackle Spencer Brown are close to returning while cornerback Tre’Davious White and defensive tackle Ed Oliver avoided serious injuries) and the bad (cornerback Taron Johnson and running back Zack Moss are in the league’s concussion protocol) heading into Week 11’s game with the New York Jets. Plus, learn how you can provide your feedback on the future home of the next Bills stadium, find out why giving back this time of year is so important for All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs, and read about the new job for former Bills and Sabres president Russ Brandon.
