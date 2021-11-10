Spencer Brown, Dawson Knox begin practicing for Buffalo Bills on Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills didn’t realize how badly they’d miss Spencer Brown and Dawson Knox at the start of their season, but after their 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, they’ll gladly welcome their offensive starters back into the fold. Luckily, both players are finally returning to practice, working in a limited fashion on Wednesday. That’s a good sign for each of them, and it sets Brown and Knox onto a trajectory for playing in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, assuming no setbacks. That’ll help the situation, although starter Jon Feliciano remains on injured reserve for the near term.

A few other players weren’t able to practice on Wednesday. The big name to monitor is linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring). Soft tissue injuries like hamstrings are potentially multi-week affairs. We’ll have a better idea of the injury severity with Thursday’s practice report, but put this one onto your radar. Other injuries to monitor are Cole Beasley (ribs) and Zack Moss (concussion). Neither player practiced on Wednesday. For Moss, if he isn’t practicing by Thursday, he’ll skip the game as he recovers through the concussion protocol. Beasley’s injury seems to be more about pain management and limiting contact, whether it’s a rib contusion or broken ribs. He was markedly less effective against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with eight catches for only 33 yards, but if last week’s trend continues, it still seems that he’ll be available this weekend if the Bills need him.

Two good signs are that Taron Johnson (concussion) and Jaquan Johnson (hamstring) were both limited participants on Wednesday. If the cornerback has already begun practicing in some fashion, he’s far enough on the concussion protocol that he’ll probably play this weekend. As for the safety, the fact that he’s practicing despite the hamstring injury suggests that he only has a minor strain.

Justin Zimmer can’t catch a break. He’d just recovered from a foot injury, but the Bills had him as a healthy scratch, and now he’s suffered a knee injury in practice. The Bills listed him as limited for Wednesday, mostly because his injury took place during the day of practice. Thursday’s report will give a clearer picture as to his availability.

In Jets news, the team already ruled out their rookie quarterback Zach Wilson due to his knee injury. Mike White will start at QB, with Joe Flacco backing him up.