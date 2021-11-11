Jamie D and Big Newt: Don’t panic, Buffalo Bills fans

Bills Mafia is understandably up in arms after the Buffalo Bills suffered a shocking loss to the previously one-win Jacksonville Jaguars. However, hosts Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton agree that the recent loss is unlikely to be a sign of things to come. In fact, they say not to panic.

That said, they take a look at the issues that plagued the Bills against the Jags, and need to be addressed. Topics include blame that needs to be handed to the coaches and front office for not having the team ready to play, which was rather listless on the sidelines according to sideline reporter Sal Capaccio. Specifically, they question the efficacy of offensive line coach Bobby Johnson.

Other topics include how the offense was affected by injuries, dropped passes, play calling, the Bills now playing the role of the favorite, the race for NFL MVP, and more.

However, the remedy to a disappointing loss lies ahead when the Bills play the New York Jets, whose defense has been moribund for the past three games.

Let us know what you think! Contact the hosts on Twitter at @TheJamieD’Amico and @Big_Newt.

