The Bruce Exclusive: Dominoes

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce reflects on what we can learn from the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. How one thing leads to another in football, offseason narratives revisited, and a bad-tasting plurality pie are on the menu as Bruce discusses how the only way out is through.

#Bills #goBills #BillsMafia

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.