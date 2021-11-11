Buffalo Bills at New York Jets broadcast map

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) are looking to snap out of the offensive funk that saw them inexplicably drop a 9-6 decision to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

If All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen, All-Pro wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, and Buffalo’s talent-laden offense are to get back on track, they couldn’t have picked a better foe than Sunday’s Week 10 opponent: the New York Jets (2-6), who rank dead last in scoring defense (31.4 points per game).

When the Bills travel to MetLife Stadium for a 1 p.m. EST clash with their AFC East counterparts, many Bills fans will be looking to see if offensive coordinator Brian Daboll can fix the offensive woes that plagued the Bills last week and for nearly the entire first half of a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

While Bills fans can’t wait to see how the team responds to the worst loss of Sean McDermott’s head coaching tenure, the contest vs. the Jets will not be viewed by a wide national audience on Sunday.

The game will be the primary 1 p.m. EST CBS broadcast only for fans in the Buffalo and New York Jets’ viewing markets, along with a sliver of Nebraska and a large portion of Wyoming, where Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen played football during his collegiate days.

CBS’s broadcast team consists of Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Jay Feely (color commentary).

The areas that can see the game are highlighted in green (map courtesy of 506sports):

Besides Buffalo traveling to play the Jets, the rest of the CBS early slate of games includes the Cleveland Browns at the New England Patriots (in red), the New Orleans Saints at the Tennessee Titans (purple), and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Indianapolis Colts (yellow).

Sunday’s matchup will be the 122nd meeting all-time between these teams. Buffalo leads the all-time series 65-56 and has won three of the last four matchups with the Jets, including sweeping the season series in 2020 by scores of 27-17 and 18-10.

In the last meeting between these two teams, which coincidentally was also the last time before Week 9 that the Bills were held without a touchdown, Tyler Bass booted six field goals as Buffalo scored the final 18 points to pull away and earn the win. Buffalo rolled up 422 yards of offense despite not finding the end zone, as Allen completed 30 of 43 passes for 307 yards, and added 61 rushing yards, while Beasley hauled in 11 passes for 112 yards.

Defensively, Jerry Hughes recorded two sacks, Jordan Poyer and Trent Murphy each added a sack, and Hughes and Dane Jackson came up with interceptions as Buffalo limited the Jets to 191 yards of total offense.