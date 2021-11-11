All our coverage: Bills travel to Jersey to take on Mike White’s Jets

All our coverage: Bills travel to Jersey to take on Mike White’s Jets

Share All sharing options for: All our coverage: Bills travel to Jersey to take on Mike White's Jets

The Buffalo Bills head to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets this Sunday in what was supposed to be their first game against first-round rookie QB Zach Wilson. Instead, Wilson continues to deal with a PCL injury, meaning Mike White makes the start.

Buffalo is also supposed to be coming in riding a win streak in the middle of a stretch against bad NFL teams. Unfortunately, the Bills lost to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars a week ago and now really need this game against the Jets to get right. They’re favored by two touchdowns again this week, despite only scoring six points a week ago.

This is the first game against the Jets with their new head coach, Robert Saleh, as well. Saleh was formerly the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and took over New York’s coaching job this offseason.

Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are known for taking advantage of inexperienced quarterbacks, and another great game from the defense is expected.

The injury report for Buffalo is very long, with four or five starters potentially sitting out this game including tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Taron Johnson, guard Jon Feliciano, receiver Cole Beasley, running back Zack Moss, and right tackle Spencer Brown. We’ll keep you updated on those developments in the article stream below.

The Bills and Jets play Sunday at 1 PM Eastern. GO BILLS!