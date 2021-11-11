Bills vs. Jets: Mike White will start at quarterback for New Jersey

The Buffalo Bills were supposed to get their first glimpse at New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson this weekend, but that won’t be the case announced Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday. It’ll be Mike White under center when the Bills come to the Meadowlands.

It was back on October 24th in a game against the New England Patriots that Wilson injured his knee, spraining his PCL. The timetable was set at 2-4 weeks and we just passed the two-week mark. White is returning to practice this week, but he’s not fully healthy, per Saleh, so White will get the start.

Here's the injury to Zach Wilson, doesn't look goodpic.twitter.com/c7q5AurFXw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

In the two weeks he’s been in the lineup, the Jets have exploded on offense under White. He has a 72.7% completion percentage and 8 yards per attempt. He’s through 5 touchdowns against 4 interceptions. He left last weekend’s game with a forearm injury, but in his only complete game as the starter, finished the day 37-of-45 for 405 yards and 3 TDs against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 34-31 win.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier have an excellent track record against inexperienced quarterbacks and are sure to have something dialed up for White’s third NFL start.

Practice squad QB Josh Johnson served as the backup on Sunday and went in when White was hurt. They traded for Joe Flacco a couple weeks ago, as well, and he is their emergency quarterback. If White it’s fully healthy, it would be a surprise if he even dressed for the game on Sunday.