Buffalo Bills Links, 11/11: Can the Bills rediscover their ground game?

The Buffalo Bills’ offense finds itself stuck in a rut following a 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, in a game where the Bills did not look like their dynamic selves on offense. Part of the blame for the offensive woes falls on the offensive line, which was down two starters, but today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining how an inconsistent rushing attack has been hampering the offense.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills need to rediscover running game
While everyone knows the Bills are a pass-first offense, in order for Buffalo to snap out of this offensive funk, they need to become more well-rounded in the ground game. Running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have combined for 4.2 yards per carry over the season, but that total plummeted to just 22 yards during the loss to Jacksonville. How can the Bills improve their rushing attack? Will Matt Breida get a chance to provide a spark?
- Bills must improve run game to ‘be the team that (they’re) trying to become’ | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills running game woes continue. Will Matt Breida get a chance to spark improvement? - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills’ Sean McDermott promises adjustments, discusses failure to run the ball - newyorkupstate.com
- Defenses Are Slowing Down Great Passing Attacks. Your Move, Chiefs (And Bills). | FiveThirtyEight
Brian Daboll: Offensive woes “start with me.”
While Buffalo’s All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen took much of the blame for the offense failing to show up during the loss to the Jaguars, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll admits much of the blame falls on him, especially when it comes to failing to get the offense to move the ball consistently. Plus, are there reasons to be optimistic about the offense based on the final drive vs. the Jaguars?
- Bills OC Brian Daboll shoulders blame for offensive issues: ‘It starts with me’ - NFL.com
- Did Buffalo’s final drives offer reasons for offensive optimism? Bills All-22 review – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- ‘Find ways to stack wins’ | Bills focused on the New York Jets and ending the week 1-0 - BuffaloBills.com
- Mark Gaughan: Sean McDermott shows sense of urgency in setting tone for Bills | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Looking ahead to Week 10 vs. the Jets
Running back Zack Moss and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds sat out practice Wednesday with their injuries, while tight end Dawson Knox and offensive tackle Spencer Brown returned to the practice field, a good sign for their suiting up vs. the Jets. Plus, we dive into the odds and predictions for Sunday’s clash with the Jets, and the Jets announce a starting quarterback for the game vs. the Bills.
- Bills’ Tremaine Edmunds doesn’t practice Wednesday; Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown return - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills’ injury updates: Zack Moss, Tremaine Edmunds to miss practice | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills at Jets spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Week 10 game – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Mike White to start for Jets on Sunday against Bills - WGR 550
- Mike White to remain New York Jets' starting QB against Buffalo Bills - ESPN.com
