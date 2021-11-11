Buffalo Bills signing Cam Lewis to active roster

The Buffalo Bills are signing cornerback Cam Lewis to their 53-man roster, according to his agent Sean Stellato, via Adam Schefter. Lewis was previously protected on the practice squad for the week, so it’s not in response to someone trying to sign him to their active roster.

Update: The Bills have placed Justin Zimmer on injured reserve, so they had the open roster spot for Lewis.

Johnson left Sunday’s game in the first quarter with a concussion, but was a limited participant on Wednesday. That means he’s moving along in the concussion protocol quickly. Siran Neal filled in, but Lewis is always their go-to if they know Johnson is going to be out. In Week 4, Lewis was elevated off the practice squad for Johnson’s injury but reverted back following the game. This time, if they release him, Lewis will have to pass through waivers.

The Bills don’t need to make a corresponding move at this time. They had yet to sign anyone in the wake of wide receiver Jake Kumerow going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.