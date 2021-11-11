 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Justin Zimmer’s season over, Buffalo Bills place him on injured reserve

By Matt Warren
/ new

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer won’t be on the field again this season. He’s been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury and the team announced he was having season-ending surgery.

Zimmer was limited in practice on Wednesday after being a full participant with a foot/ankle injury last week. He was limited leading up to Week 8 with the foot injury. It appears he was injured during the game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

A fan and coaching staff favorite, Zimmer was known for his high motor and work ethic. He was a rotational piece along the line, playing in 20 to 40% of the team’s defensive snaps in every game in which he was active. He missed the two games following the bye with the injuries. He finished the year with 8 tackles and a sack.

To fill his roster spot, the Bills didn’t add another defensive tackles. With a glut of defensive linemen, they instead chose to sign CB Cam Lewis. Lewis could make an impact this weekend with Taron Johnson in the concussion protocol.

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...