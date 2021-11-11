Davis Webb elevated for Sunday’s game, potentially signaling Mitch Trubisky’s status

The Buffalo Bills have elevated quarterback Davis Webb to the active roster for this Sunday’s game against his former team, the New York Jets. This is Webb’s second call-up from the practice squad.

As long as Buffalo has players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, this won’t count as one of his two available call-ups to the active roster. If he’s called up again without a player on the COVID list, he will need to be signed to the active roster and pass through waivers to get back on the practice squad.

Webb is being moved up because regular backup QB Mitch Trubisky is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That they are doing it this early in the week would seem to indicate Trubisky won’t be available on Sunday. He missed last week’s game, as well. The timeline hints that Trubisky is unvaccinated and either a close contact or tested positive. Both situations would require him to be out ten days at a minimum. If he were vaccinated, he wouldn’t need to quarantine for a close contact, and if he tested positive, would only need two negative tests to return.

WR Tanner Gentry and QB Jake Fromm were placed on the COVID-19 list early last week before Trubisky joined them later in the week and WR Jake Kumerow this week. Fromm returned from the COVID list on Thursday.

Webb has never appeared in a regular season.