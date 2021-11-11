Buffalo Bills injuries: offense on track, Edmunds not practicing

You’ll have to take the good with the bad in the second Buffalo Bills injury report of the week. Leading off with the bad news, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice Wednesday. And team captain Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) was unable to practice for the second day in a row. Consider him doubtful to play against the Jets - especially since they have a stretch of two games in five days coming up, against the 4-5 Colts and 5-3 Saints.

The good news is on the offense, where both Spencer Brown (back) and Dawson Knox (hand) were upgraded to full participation on Thursday. They should play this weekend, and hopefully can help fix a group that’s been stuck in the mud for a couple weeks. Cole Beasley returned to practice in a limited fashion after missing Wednesday’s session. While dealing with his rib injury, he’ll probably play, but be limited in effectiveness.

Zack Moss (concussion) has advanced to the “limited practice” stage of the protocol, meaning he’s not quite ruled out for Sunday. That said, Sean McDermott’s looking for a way to shake up their running game, so this could be the week to see Matt Breida return to action.

Regarding the other defensive players, Taron Johnson (concussion) was limited in practice for a second straight day. If his status improves on Friday, he’ll play this weekend, otherwise he’ll be a game-time decision. The Bills promoted Cam Lewis to the active roster after placing Zimmer on injured reserve, presumably as insurance for Johnson, but Lewis ended up missing practice with an illness on Thursday. Safety Jaquan Johnson (hamstring) was limited for the second straight day.