Bills vs Jets: John Murphy won’t call game due to COVID-19 diagnosis

The Voice of the Buffalo Bills John Murphy will miss a game call for the first time in 20 years this Sunday. Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and can’t travel to the game in New Jersey.

Murphy says he was fully vaccinated but had not received a booster shot, according to The Buffalo News. He had the sniffles and chills this week, prompting a test. It came back positive for COVID-19.

“I should feel worse if I am going to miss a game,” Murphy joked with Alan Pergament.

The last time Murphy missed a game was October 2001 when his father passed away. He has called every game as the play-by-play man since 2004. Prior to that, he worked as Van Miller’s color analyst from 1984-1989 and again from 1994-2003.

Replacing Murphy will be Paul Dottino, a reporter for WFAN in New York City who covers the New York Giants (and not the Jets, thankfully). He has done some Giants preseason games on the play-by-play. Eric Wood (color analyst) and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter) will remain in their current roles.

You can listen to the radio broadcast locally on WGR 550 AM in Buffalo.

Get well soon, Murph!