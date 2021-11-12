The Speed Option: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills will head south and out of state this weekend to face their division foes, the New York Jets.
2021 Season Summary
The Jets have been one of the worst teams in the league this season, but at the same time they have pulled off two huge upsets. They beat the Tennessee Titans in overtime in Week 4 and beat the Cincinnati Bengals one week after Cincinnati whooped the Baltimore Ravens.
Head Coach
This past offseason the Jets hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to be their head coach. Halfway through his rookie season he is 2-6.
Offensive Coordinator
Salah brought in one of his San Francisco co-workers, Mike LaFleur, to run the offense for the Jets. LaFleur was the passing game coordinator for the Niners the previous four seasons. And yes, he is the brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. His Jets offense currently ranks 27th in points per game and 24th in yards per game.
Defensive Coordinator
Assisting Salah with the defense is Jeff Ulbrich. He was the linebackers coach for the Atlanta Falcons for five seasons before being promoted to assistant head coach and linebackers coach last season. He also served as the interim defensive coordinator when Raheem Morris was named interim head coach after the firing of Dan Quinn. His defense ranks 32nd in points per game allowed and 32nd in yards per game allowed.
Offensive Starters
- QB: Mike White
- RB: Michael Carter *
- WR: Corey Davis ^
- WR: Jamison Crowder
- WR: Elijah Moore *
- TE: Ryan Griffin
- LT: George Fant
- LG: Alijah Vera-Tucker *
- C: Connor McGovern
- RG: Greg Van Roten
- RT: Morgan Moses ^
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
Defensive Starters
- DL: John Franklin-Myers
- DL: Quinnen WIlliams
- DL: Shaq Lawson
- DL: Folorunso Fatukasi
- LB: C.J. Mosley
- LB: Jarrad Davis ^
- CB: Bryce Hall
- CB: Brandin Echols *
- Nickel: Michael Carter II *
- S: Marcus Maye
- S: Ashtyn Davis
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
