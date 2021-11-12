Buffalo Bills Links, 11/12: Do the Bills need to scale back the run-pass options?

As the Buffalo Bills (5-3) prepare to take on the New York Jets (2-6) in a Week 10 matchup, much has been made of the offense’s recent struggles, including being held out of the end zone during a shocking 9-6 setback to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In today’s edition of the Bills daily links, we lead off by examining if the Bills are relying too much on the run-pass option, and if scaling back their reliance on the RPO could help the struggling offensive line get off the line of scrimmage quicker and with more explosiveness.
Why Buffalo’s reliance on the run-pass option could be bad
The Bills ran a run-pass-option play on nine percent of their plays in 2020. This year, that figure is up to 18 percent, fourth-most in the NFL. Employing less RPOs could allow Buffalo’s struggling offensive line to fire off the ball with more explosiveness and be more physical, which in turn could open up the run game for Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Plus, head coach Sean McDermott discusses the adjustments being made to remedy the running game, we get good news on the injury front for tight end Dawson Knox and offensive tackle Spencer Brown, and we break down the key matchups to watch vs. the Jets.
DT Justin Zimmer out for the year
Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer’s 2021 season has been impacted by a knee injury, and his season is now officially finished after Buffalo placed him on season-ending injured reserve list on Thursday.
Radio announcer John Murphy to miss Jets game
Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be forced to miss his first Bills game in 20 years. Paul Dottino, who works for WFAN in New York City, will fill in for Murphy as the play-by-play voice and will call the game alongside Eric Wood and Sal Capaccio.
Odds and ends
We examine the numbers wide receiver Stefon Diggs has put up this year to debunk any notions that he is having a down year. We also take a look at a few free agents the Bills could sign to bolster their offensive line, hear what the national experts are saying about Buffalo at the season’s halfway point, and relive the top plays from the Bills this year.
