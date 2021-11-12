Injury report: Tremaine Edmunds out for Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills will take on the New York Jets this weekend without Tremaine Edmunds, as the team has ruled him out with a hamstring injury. Edmunds wasn’t able to practice at all this week, making this an easy decision. With him sidelined, the team will start A.J. Klein at linebacker, although Sean McDermott also mentioned the young backup Tyrel Dodson as another name to watch.

No other players have been ruled out from the game (aside from Jon Feliciano and Justin Zimmer, both on injured reserve). Running back Zack Moss, who was limited for a second straight day in practice, is questionable to play this weekend. Essentially, he still needs to exit the concussion protocol, which could happen before the game. If the Bills rest him this weekend, either Matt Breida or Antonio Williams could play as the second running back.

Dawson Knox and Spencer Brown are both back in action. Both players practiced fully on Thursday and Friday, and didn’t receive an injury designation. Cole Beasley is also able to play, but he’s still dealing with a rib injury that had him limited in practice all week.

Taron Johnson cleared the concussion protocol on Friday morning, and Jaquan Johnson (hamstring) practiced fully Friday, so both players are good to go. So is Cam Lewis, who was sick on Thursday but returned to practice Friday.