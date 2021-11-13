Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Week 10 Game Picks & Brando’s Bets

In this week’s Friday edition of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Pat, Jon, & Brando attempt to predict the upcoming slate of games, despite the recent NFL being almost as unpredictable as WNY weather in November.

Also, Brando pieces together a parlay in an attempt for redemption for the last two weeks. Last week Brando’s Bets, like the Buffalo Bills, fell to (5-3) on the season.

Current Pick Standings:

Brando: (29-19)

Jon: (26-22)

Pat: (20-28)

Find us on Twitter @NotBuffPodcast

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.