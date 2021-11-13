Four Downs: Welcome back, Dawson Knox

This weekend’s game for the Buffalo Bills can not get here soon enough, as they travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets. In this edition of Four Downs I look forward to the return of Dawson Knox, and how he can help the Bills offense rebound this weekend.

The return of Dawson Knox

It will be nice to have Dawson Knox back in the line-up for the Bills on Sunday, as the offense has certainly sputtered without him these last two games. Despite averaging just 3.5 receptions per game, Knox has proven to be incredibly effective in the red zone with five touchdowns on the season. Hopefully his return can give the Bills offense a much needed jolt in new Jersey on Sunday.

Bills still a heavy favorite

Despite the Bills performance in Jacksonville last weekend, the team is still a big favorite (-12) over the Jets on Sunday. While the confidence of Bills fans has certainly take a hit, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas are still high on the club. This is the third week in a row that the Bills have been a double digit favorite, as they look to bounce back against the Jets in a big way.

Podcast of the Week

It is one thing to record a podcast with your post-game thoughts after a loss to the Jaguars. It is entirely different to have to record it twice because of audio issues. That is exactly what Jamie D. and Big Newt did this week, in their episode titled “Don’t Panic”. Despite a disappointing loss, the duo had me laughing along, even as Jamie described the misery of traveling to Jacksonville to watch that debacle. You can give it a listen here.

Prediction - Bills 27, Jets 14

After last week I have considered giving up on predictions all together, but it is time to give it another try. the Jets prove to be a bit more stingy than we would like, with the Bills pulling away in the second half. Josh Allen connects with the aforementioned Knox for a touchdown, as the passing game finds its groove on Sunday. The running game proves to be a bit more effective than last weekend, which is not really saying much. Regardless, it will be nice to get another win against an AFC East opponent.