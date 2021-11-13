Buffalo Bills fan confidence takes big hit following loss to Jaguars

Buffalo Bills fans had been supremely confident in the team dating back to the offseason. That number has significantly shifted following their embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday.

In the offseason, Bills fans were 100% confident. After their opening week loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans still were undeterred at 100% confidence. Only after the loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 did a few fans slip off the confidence train, and the rate dropped to 96% of fans in the SB Nation Reacts polling. Buffalo fans held steady there in the intervening weeks.

Following the loss to the Jaguars, a quarter of Bills fans have jumped off the bandwagon, assuming there is a fatal flaw. Only 71% of Bills fans are confident with Buffalo at 5-3.

Leading the league at 100% are the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. Titans fans are fickle, as their team fell to 11% after their early loss to the New York Jets, but has since rebounded.

On the low end of the spectrum, Minnesota Vikings fans are the only ones in the single digits at 5% thanks to an uptick in confidence from the Houston Texans. They moved from 8% to 10% this week.