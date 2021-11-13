Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss clears concussion protocol

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol ahead of the team’s game against the New York Jets in Week 10. Moss was injured a week ago in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

Taron Johnson, the other member of the Bills to be diagnosed with a concussion in Week 9, cleared the protocol on Friday. Both will be eligible to play against the Jets.

Moss may still end up being inactive, however, as Buffalo’s run game has stagnated this year. If the Bills are looking for a spark, veteran Matt Brieda could be in line for a game on the active roster while Moss is inactive. Devin Singletary could also find himself on the outside looking in with Moss now being available.

The Bills have 958 rushing yards in 2021, but quarterback Josh Allen has 319 of them. If you just use the 639 rushing yards from other players, Buffalo would rank 31st in the NFL in rushing yards. With Allen, they rank 11th in rushing yards per game.