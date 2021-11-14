Buffalo Bills at New York Jets broadcast info, announcers, streaming, radio, television

The Buffalo Bills (5-3), who entered the 2021 season with legit Super Bowl aspirations, are widely considered to be one of the top teams in the AFC. The same cannot be said of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo’s opponent last week, but that didn’t stop the Jaguars from pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season when they defeated the Bills 9-6 in Jacksonville.

It was arguably the worst loss the team has suffered during head coach Sean McDermott’s tenure in Buffalo, a successful span of 4.5 years where the Bills have made the playoffs three times and won nearly 60 percent of their games (43-29 win-loss record).

Coming off the inexplicable loss to the Jaguars, the Bills look to get back in the win column and spark their slumbering offense when they head to New Jersey for a 1 p.m. EST clash with their AFC East counterparts, the New York Jets (2-6), in a Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Before the loss to the Jaguars, Buffalo boasted both the league’s number-one scoring offense (averaging 32.7 points per game) and the stingiest defense (15.6 ppg.). The Bills still have the stingiest scoring defense, but Buffalo slipped to fourth in offense (29.4 ppg.).

The Jets have lost three of their last four games, including a 45-30 setback vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. With both Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in last April’s NFL Draft, and Mike White sidelined, the Jets turned to third-string quarterback, Josh Johnson, who helped the Jets eclipse 30 points for the second straight game in a losing effort.

While the Bills lead the New England Patriots by half a game for first place in the AFC East, the Jets find themselves in third place, a full three games behind the first-place Bills.

Playing the Jets, who rank 27th in scoring offense (18 ppg.) and dead last in scoring defense (31.4 ppg.) could be the perfect remedy to cure Buffalo’s recent offensive woes.

This is the 122nd meeting all-time between these teams. Buffalo leads the all-time series 65-56 and has won three of the last four matchups with the Jets, including sweeping the season series in 2020 by scores of 27-17 and 18-10. That last matchup, which saw Tyler Bass boot six field goals, happened to be the last game where Buffalo’s offense was held out of the end zone...until the loss to the Jaguars.

Buffalo rolled up 422 yards of offense despite not finding the end zone, as quarterback Josh Allen completed 30 of 43 passes for 307 yards, and added 61 rushing yards, while Cole Beasley hauled in 11 passes for 112 yards.

Defensively, Jerry Hughes recorded two sacks, Jordan Poyer and Trent Murphy each added a sack, and Hughes and Dane Jackson came up with interceptions as Buffalo limited the Jets to 191 yards of total offense.

Buffalo, which has won three of the previous four matchups with the Jets, is listed as a 12-point favorite. The Bills will be wearing their white jerseys with white pants and white helmet. Here are all the ways to catch Sunday’s game from home:

Thursday Injury Report

Buffalo Bills

Full participant: OT Spencer Brown (back), TE Dawson Knox (hand).

Limited participant: WR Cole Beasley (ribs), S Jaquan Johnson (hamstring), CB Taron Johnson (concussion), RB Zack Moss (concussion).

Did not practice: LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), CB Cam Lewis (illness).

New York Jets

Limited participant: RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring). WR Corey Davis (hip), DL Shaq Lawson (hamstring), OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe), QB Zach Wilson (knee).

Did not practice: T Chuma Edoga (knee).

