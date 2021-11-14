Buffalo Bills Links, 11/14: Game Day vs. the Jets

It’s game day as the Buffalo Bills (5-3) leave New York State to tangle with the New York Jets (2-6) at 1 p.m. EDT in Week 10. Today’s edition of the daily links leads off by breaking down the key matchups and offering predictions as the Bills go for their fourth win in their last five tries against the Jets.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Previewing Week 10 vs. Jets

We break down the key matchups as Buffalo looks to get back in the win column vs. the Jets, including why Buffalo needs to get more physical to win its 1-on-1 battles, and why the struggling offense will get a lift with the return of tackle Spencer Brown and tight end Dawson Knox. We analyze how the Bills’ defense has made life miserable on inexperienced quarterbacks and share why Mike White should be the next in line to struggle vs. Leslie Frazier’s defense. We also hear from experts around the country on who will win and tell you all the ways you can follow along with the game from home.

Just how bad has Buffalo’s running attack been?

Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are really struggling to generate much on the ground, particularly over the last month. We dive into the advanced statistics to see where Buffalo’s running backs are coming up short, hear from Singletary on how the running backs are responding to this adversity, study why Buffalo’s offensive line has regressed, and get good news concerning Moss’s status for Sunday’s clash with the Jets.

LB Tremaine Edmunds out vs. Jets

Buffalo’s middle linebacker suffered a hamstring injury during the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and has not practiced all week. In other injury news, running back Zack Moss is questionable with a concussion and cornerback Taron Johnson will play vs. the Jets.

Odds and ends

With the season at the midway point, we hand out grades for quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, and Cole Beasley, and the rest of Buffalo’s key offensive contributors. We also get to know starting cornerback two, Levi Wallace.