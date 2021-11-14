Billieve Podcast: Previewing the Jets and Week 10

Coming off the worst loss of head coach Sean McDermott’s tenure, the Buffalo Bills (5-3) look to break out of their offensive funk and get back in the win column when they take on the New York Jets (2-6) in Week 10.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico have everything you need to know as the Bills look to get right vs. the Jets.

Among the topics discussed:

After discussing the embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, we turn our attention to the Jets, who have the most porous defense in the NFL.

How big of a boost will the return of offensive tackle Spencer Brown have on the offensive line?

What Buffalo’s much maligned offensive line needs to do to open up holes and do a better job of protecting Josh Allen.

Can Buffalo’s ground game finally get on track, and how could Matt Breida be used to help spark the Bills efforts running the ball?

The Bills love to use the run-pass option (fourth-highest usage in the NFL). But is Buffalo and Josh Allen running too many plays out of the run-pass option, and could RPOs be hurting Buffalo’s offense, especially in the red zone?

Speaking of Allen, we saw him revert to “hero ball” Josh Allen vs. the Jets. Why taking on the Jets, who are banged up, especially in the secondary, could be the perfect elixir to get Allen and the offense going on Sunday.

Mike White has enjoyed a Cinderella start to his NFL career, but we think the Bills’ defense will end that run and force plenty of turnovers.

The Jets like to target their running backs out of the backfield. With Tremaine Edmunds sidelined, how will Matt Milano, A.J. Klein, and Tyrel Dodson take away the short passing game?

After their effort and intensity was called out during the loss to the Jaguars, why we expect McDermott to have his team ready to go vs. the Jets.

Check out the latest Billieve Podcast for Boccacino and D’Amico’s thoughts and their score predictions as Buffalo looks to defeat the Jets for the fourth time in the last five meetings.

