Buffalo Bills place defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills announced that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to today’s game against the New York Jets.

Lotulelei, 31, opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’s returned this year with great success, as he has been a large part of the reason why Buffalo’s defense has improved significantly from last year. While Lotulelei has always been stout against the run, he’s even added value as a pass rusher this year.

Lotulelei has 14 tackles, including two tackles for loss, two sacks, and two quarterback hits this season. His presence as the one-tech defensive tackle has allowed Ed Oliver to play at his more natural position, the three-tech, where Oliver has been able to penetrate to cause chaos this year.

The Bills placed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer on injured reserve earlier this week, so their depth is certainly going to be tested today. Oliver, Vernon Butler, and Harrison Phillips are all certain to be active today, but Boogie Basham and Efe Obada each can slide in and play defensive tackle, as well.

Buffalo also elevated defensive tackle Brandin Bryant from the practice squad.