Buffalo Bills Week 10 inactives at the New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills are without two key defensive starters today against the New York Jets. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will miss the game with a hamstring injury, and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this morning thanks to a positive test. Both players are essential pieces of Buffalo’s top-ranked defense.

Buffalo’s depth is going to be tested today, as the team will need some backups to step up and play well. Only Edmunds counts towards the team’s inactive list, so we were waiting until just a few moments ago to see which other players would miss today’s contest.

Here is Buffalo’s full list of inactives for today’s game.

OL Jamil Douglas

The Bills will roll with both rookie tackles active, as Spencer Brown and Tommy Doyle are both active.

DT Brandin Bryant

Bryant was elevated from the practice squad around an hour ago, but he’ll be a healthy scratch today. Both Efe Obada and Boogie Basham are active today.

LB Tremaine Edmunds

This we knew. A.J. Klein will see more snaps as a result of Edmunds’s absence.

CB Cam Lewis

With Taron Johnson out of concussion protocol, Lewis is inactive today.

