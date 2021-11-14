Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills face off against the New York Jets today in the first of two meetings between the team this season. Buffalo is in New Jersey trying to notch their sixth win of the 2021 NFL season.

Last week, the Bills lost a stinker to the Jacksonville Jaguars, as neither team mustered a touchdown in a 9-6 snoozefest. The Jets played the Indianapolis Colts last week, losing 45-30 in a game that looks closer than it was thanks to some garbage-time scoring.

Buffalo is without middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is out with a hamstring injury, and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. A.J. Klein and a combination of Vernon Butler and Harrison Phillips will replace Edmunds and Lotulelei, respectively.

The Jets are starting backup quarterback Mike White, as rookie Zach Wilson is still out with a knee injury. White led the Jets to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago before he missed most of New York’s loss to the Colts with an injury to his throwing hand.

For the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen needs to bounce back in a big way, as does his offensive line. The Buffalo offense looked lost last weekend, and the team can ill afford a repeat of that miserable performance, especially against a divisional foe.

