Buffalo Bills 17, New York Jets 3: Second half open thread

The Buffalo Bills have taken some steps to wash out the bad taste of last week’s loss, heading into halftime with a 17-3 lead over the New York Jets.

Offensively, the Bills have made progress since last week, but there’s still room for improvement. The team mixed in Matt Breida this week, and he has three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown. The team started with a clean touchdown drive, and their second drive nearly reached the end zone, but Buffalo had to settle for a 29-yard field goal instead. But they had two other promising drives killed by sacks, leading to two punts. Buffalo did take over the ball for a two minute drill, which started poorly when the Bills had a false start on the first play. But on the next play, Allen hooked up with Stefon Diggs on a double move which netted the Bills 57 yards of real estate. Allen went back to Diggs on the next three plays. The first one was incomplete, the second one looked like a touchdown (but Diggs only landed one foot inbounds), and the third one was a no-doubter, with Diggs posterizing the poor Jets defender.

The Bills defense is its usual elite self. Jets QB Mike White is 11 of 18 passing for only 87 yards, and they intercepted him on the second Jets drive of the game. He’s been under duress most of the day. The Jets do have eight carries for 34 yards, a decent 4.3 yards per carry average, but if the Bills can bring up their score differential, the running game won’t matter. The Bills continue to prove that no play is free against their team, as the Jets’ biggest gain of the day ended with a fumble recovery by Buffalo.

The Bills will receive the opening kickoff of the second half. Extending their lead would be a great way to help shut down this Jets team before they gain any momentum. Here’s your open thread for the rest of the game. Go Bills!