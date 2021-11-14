Buffalo Bills open as home favorites against Indianapolis Colts

The Buffalo Bills got back to their winning ways on Sunday against the New York Jets and beat the spread and nearly covered the over on their own with 45 points. (The over was 48 points.)

For this coming Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, the Bills are favored by 7 points with an over/under of 49.5. That means the DraftKings SportsBook thinks the Bills are going to win 21 to 28 or so.

The Colts defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars this week by a score of 23-17 and defeated the Jets 45-20 last week. That’s better than the Bills have been able to do against those two opponents.

Even giving a touchdown, Buffalo is the fourth-largest favorite for next week, but a few lines still have not been posted with game results still to finish this weekend. The Tennessee Titans are 10.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns are somehow a 10-point favorite over the Detroit Lions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 12-point favorites on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.

