Circling the Wagons: Bills outfly Jets 45-17 to go 6-3

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the New York Jets, 45-17 to move to 6-3. We talk about Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs being on fire, welcoming back Spencer Brown and Taron Johnson to the lineup, Matt Breida having a meaningful impact and making a case to be active each week, another stout performance by the Bills’ defense with five turnovers, and much more!

We announce the winner this week’s giveaway, and we discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

