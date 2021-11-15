Buffalo Bills injuries: Tremaine Edmunds day-to-day, Isaiah McKenzie alright

The Buffalo Bills boosted their confidence by flattening the New York Jets on Sunday, and another positive outcome was the encouraging injury news out of that game. Although several starters (Dion Dawkins, Micah Hyde, Levi Wallace) came off the field at some point, they were all able to finish on the field. In his Monday press conference, head coach Sean McDermott added that Isaiah McKenzie (whose right leg seized up in the fourth quarter), was fine, too.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), who leads the team in tackles, has had his status improve since last week, per McDermott. He’s “day-to-day,” which means he might be available this weekend if his practices go well. The Bills, though, may want to think about having Edmunds miss the Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday so he can play on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints—so pay attention to the ensuing practice reports.

McDermott also acknowledged the team’s decision to limit Cole Beasley, who only played nine snaps on Sunday. With Beasley nursing a rib injury, McDermott noted that the team was “trying to get him through that game” without aggravating it.

In other, non-injury news, the Bills activated Mitchell Trubisky from the COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon. Davis Webb reverted back to the practice squad in the transaction, and the Bills released Austin Proehl from the practice squad to make room for Webb.

The team still has Star Lotulelei on the COVID-19 reserve list. He landed there Sunday morning, before the game started.