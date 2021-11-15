Mitch Trubisky activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list, other Bills remain

The Buffalo Bills have activated backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. In his absence, practice squad QB Davis Webb dressed as the backup the last two weeks and played the first snaps of his NFL career in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

Trubisky was officially added to the list nine days ago on November 6th, so he could have been an unvaccinated close contact (and practice squad QB Jake Fromm was previously on the COVID list) and never tested positive. He also could have been unvaccinated and tested positive, but even if recovered and testing negative, he would be out for the mandatory ten days. The other option is he was vaccinated and it took more than a week for him to be asymptomatic and test negative twice 24 hours apart. That information is kept confidential, per agreement between the NFL and NFLPA.

WR Jake Kumerow and DT Star Lotulelei remain on the COVID list for the Bills. If Lotulelei is unvaccinated as we believe, he will be out this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts as he was added to the list two days ago. Kumerow has a shot to play either way since he was placed on the list six days ago.

Previously this season, the Bills have dealt with practice squad QB Jake Fromm and practice squad WR Tanner Gentry being placed on the COVID-19 list. A Bills’ trainer tested positive for COVID-19 in August, and several players were sent home as a precaution. Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins was in the hospital for several days and in his own words, struggling to breathe over the summer, delaying his arrival at training camp. Guard Ike Boettger also missed the start of camp with a COVID-positive diagnosis.

Over the past two weeks, Pittsburgh Steelers starting QB Ben Roethlisberger and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers have both tested positive, as well, missing games for their teams. It continues to remain a hot topic around the NFL.