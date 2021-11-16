2022 NFL Draft: College football recap, Week 11

Week 11 in college football included a bit of a changing of the guard within the Big 12. Texas was upset at home to Kansas of all teams and perennial conference champion No. 8 Oklahoma’s losing to No. 13 Baylor in what was Lincoln Riley’s worst offensive performance. Meanwhile, No. 15 Ole Miss’ offense continues to beat up on most SEC teams (not named Alabama) while defeating Texas A&M 29-19. It’s a shame they won’t have a rematch with the Crimson Tide, as the SEC championship clearly will be a matchup between them and the Georgia Bulldogs. Below are the prospects who stood out during Week 11 of college football.

TE Erick All (Michigan)

Nursing a high ankle sprain he has had for the last two weeks, All only had four catches on the day against Penn State. Those four catches led the team however, and none were more important than his game-winning touchdown reception for 47 yards. It came on a crosser, but what was most impressive was the speed he was able to demonstrate in out-running two Penn State defenders for the touchdown. His run-blocking during the game wasn’t too shabby either.

WR Charlie Jones (Iowa)

The Hawkeyes would have been in a tough spot without Jones’s two catches…for 106 yards. He has some good straight-line speed of course, but both catches were good displays of the little things that make a great receiver. His first one was an impressive display of concentration on a diving catch near the goal-line. Then on his second, he used a sweet head fake and was able to turn the defender’s hips enough to create a large amount of separation, then secured the catch and run the rest of the way for a touchdown. He hasn’t been used much at Iowa, but he’s on the rise this season.

LB Channing Tindall (Georgia)

Tennessee had been showing a bit of life and offense, but the Georgia offense quickly snuffed that out. Tindall’s performance was masterful, with eight tackles, three sacks—while acting as a spy or blitzer from his inside linebacker position—and a forced fumble. In those dual roles as a spy or blitzer, his acceleration is such that he looks like he’s shot out of a cannon, and he’s physical enough to take on blocks. He now leads the team in tackles with 53 and is third in sacks with four.

OT Dawand Jones (Ohio State)

It’s hard to overstate how dominant the Purdue defensive line had been, until they met up with Jones and the Buckeyes’ offensive line. The big right tackle wasn’t phased by the two talented defensive ends he faced, giving up no sacks during the game. It wasn’t a perfect display, as he seems to waist bend and get caught lunging far too much in pass protection, but length and size make up for it, as does his brute strength in the run game.