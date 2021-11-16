AFC East Roundup: Stars and Duds

The NFL is more than halfway through its first 17-game season—the biggest season ever for the league. In the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills only lead the New England Patriots by a half game while the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have likely begun looking towards the future due to the disappointing seasons to this point by both franchises. This past weekend, three of the four teams in the division won, of course because the Jets lost to the Bills. So to recap the weekend that was, let’s take a look at some of the AFC East’s stars and duds from Week 10.

Star: Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs took advantage of a banged-up secondary to post his best game of the season. Diggs had eight receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown while averaging over 20 yards a catch! Since his arrival, Diggs has shown why he’s the number-one receiver the team was starved for before the trade that brought him to town. Diggs will play a crucial role for the team down the stretch because the offense usually finds success as long as Diggs is making plays. An honorable-mention star is Josh Allen who had a huge bounce-back game passing for 366 yards with two touchdowns.

Dud: New York Jets QB Mike White

Jets backup quarterback Mike White has been the topic du jour ever since his monstrous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In reality, many considered that performance to be a fluke. Against Buffalo, White had a chance to prove the doubters wrong. Well...it didn’t go as planned. White threw four interceptions to a Bills defense that hassled and confused him the entire game. Most of his 251 passing yards came when the game was already decided. With Zach Wilson apparently fully healthy now, White may have lost the chance to create a legit quarterback controversy in and around the Big Apple.

Star: New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Many NFL fans didn’t know who running back Rhamondre Stevenson was coming into the season. However, New England once again found an off-the-radar running back capable of providing a huge impact. Stevenson rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He averaged five yards per carry and filled in well for Damian Harris, who was out with a concussion. The Patriots have always favored ground-and-pound football but with December approaching in Foxborough, MA, expect Stevenson to shine ever brighter.

Dud: Miami Dolphins’ fans’ hopes

The good news is that Miami secured a huge upset win against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. However, the upset is a dud because it came too late into the season. The win was only the team’s third of the season, and the playoffs are most likely out of reach for them in 2021. As for the fanbase, they can’t even look forward to the draft either because the Philadelphia Eagles currently hold their first-round pick. Fans have to sit back and see what the San Francisco 49ers do because that team’s pick belongs to the Dolphins in April.