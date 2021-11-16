Bills at Jets: Matt Breida is our player of the game

Week 10 provided the Buffalo Bills a get-right moment against the New York Jets. After dropping a low-scoring affair last weekend where the offense couldn’t get anything going, the Robert Salah’s Jets defense appeared outmatched from the start versus Josh Allen and company. The easy play here would be to nominate Allen or Stefon Diggs. Certainly, Diggs had a truly dominant coming out party, and that came via an efficient and proficient day by Josh Allen. But our virtual game ball this week goes to Matt Breida for his great work out of the backfield.

In truth, Matt Breida was scripted a fairly small role in the offense against the Jets. Perhaps some of that was due this being his first action since Week 1 or maybe it was due to game flow. He saw eight snaps (out of 58 offensive plays), but carried or caught the ball on six plays (75 percent) for 50 yards. Breida tallied a very effective stat line (3 rushes, 28 yards, 1 TD / 3 catches, 3 targets, 22 yards, 1 TD), managing to score 12 points for Buffalo on a quarter of his plays.

Many have called for the Bills to activate Breida on game days. He brings something to the backfield that co-starters Devin Singletary and Zack Moss do not—pure speed. Even Isaiah McKenzie would lose to Matt Breida in a foot race. To my way of thinking, it’s a great sign when a guy like Breida can come into the fold halfway through the season and play truly dominant football from the get go (aside from a fourth-quarter fumble). I won’t pretend that this past weekend’s effort will be the norm for him as the season heads towards the playoffs, because it’s extremely difficult to be that successful every week within the confines of such a limited work load. But it’s nice to know the Bills can field a competent backfield more diverse than anything they’ve shown in near a calendar year. For being the catalyst to an improved run game, and his dynamic play on almost every snap in New Jersey, Matt Breida is our player of the game!