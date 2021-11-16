Code Of Conduct live tonight at 9PM Eastern with Special Guest Ashley Petty

The Buffalo Bills won in all three phases of the game as they dominated the New York Jets this past Sunday in East Rutherford, NJ. Even without Star Lotulelei and Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo’s defense was selfish against the run and the Jets’ passing game was lethargic at best. On offense, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs seem to have rekindled their chemistry of last season that lit the league on fire. Plus, Isaiah McKenzie, Tyler Bass and the special teams played phenomenally.

The live show kicks off at 9 p.m. Eastern Tuesday on YouTube. While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch here but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Listen in as JSpenceTheKing is joined by friend of the show, Ashley Petty to discuss the game and what we can expect of the Buffalo Bills for the remainder of the season.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications for the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel to get great shows like The Overreaction Podcast, Code of Conduct, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Food for Thought, Time 2 Shine, and The Chop Up!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.