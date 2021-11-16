Revisiting five New York Jets to watch vs. the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills mauled the New York Jets on Sunday, taking the trip down to New Jersey and laying the wood to the Jets in a 45-17 win. The two teams played a tight matchup for around 28 minutes, but Buffalo pulled away in the third quarter.

In order to do what the Bills did, they needed to control New York’s top players—and control them they did. Here’s how our players to watch fared for the opposition this week.

QB Mike White

Well, White was dynamite again this week, except this time, the stick blew up in his face like Wile E. Coyote. White entered the game talking about how he felt like he should have been a No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, and he exited it after throwing four picks in a blowout loss. White looked lost for most of the afternoon, as Buffalo’s defense had its way with the young quarterback. Before he was knocked out of the game, White completed just 24-of-44 passes for 251 yards and those four interceptions, throwing one each to Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Jordan Poyer, and Taron Johnson. He also could have lost a fumble, though it was overturned on replay. White took a sack on the game, as well.

WR Elijah Moore

Well, Moore scored another touchdown for the Jets, his third of the season. The problem for New York was that it came when the game was already well out of hand. Moore saw six targets on the afternoon, hauling in three of them for 44 yards and that touchdown. Of those catches, two of them came on passes from Joe Flacco when the score was 45-10 in the fourth quarter.

DE Shaq Lawson

Old friend alert! Lawson notched half a sack on his old teammate, quarterback Josh Allen, and totaled three tackles on the game overall. Most impressive was the love shown by all Lawson’s former teammates after the game. It was a parade of Buffalo players heading over to see Shaq, who tweeted that it was “nothing but love” for his former teammates. The Jets didn’t do much defensively, but Lawson did a nice job setting the edge as he usually does.

DT Quinnen Williams

The other half-sack for the Jets went to Williams, who wasn’t nearly as disruptive as I feared he would be. With Daryl Williams back inside, Buffalo’s offensive line looked far better than it did the week prior. That’s not saying much, as the line was abysmal against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they were able to give the offense time to operate that they didn’t have a week ago. Controlling Williams is a huge part of the reason why. He had two tackles and two quarterback hits in addition to the half-sack.

LB C.J. Mosley

The linebacker almost intercepted Allen, as he had a pass go right through his hands in the red zone. He was also called for a personal foul when he lit Dawson Knox up in the end zone. However, Mosley wasn’t nearly as disruptive as he was in the 2019 season opener, which was good for Buffalo’s offense. The broadcast crew at one point mentioned Allen’s observation that Mosley’s drops are among the deepest in the league from the linebacker position, but he was able to beat the veteran linebacker more than once over the middle. Mosley led the team in tackles with seven for the game.