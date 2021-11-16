Buffalo Bills Links, 11/16: Recapping win over Jets

Offense. Defense. Special teams. In every aspect of the game, the Buffalo Bills (6-3) dominated the New York Jets (2-7) during a 45-17 trouncing in Week 10. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by recapping the all-around win as Buffalo got back in the win column while rediscovering the formula that made the team a legit Super Bowl contender.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Recapping the annihilation of the Jets
Buffalo’s offense was criticized for failing to score a touchdown while All Pro quarterback Josh Allen had reverted to some of his hero ball ways in a shocking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. All that was a distant memory on Sunday as Allen looked incredibly sharp, moving the offense up and down the field at will. Buffalo rolled up a season-high 489 yards of offense, scored a critical touchdown right before the halftime, and got itself back on track in a demolition of the Jets. Allen had success throwing on first down, the running game found room to run, the entire secondary came away with big turnovers, and offensive lineman Spencer Brown and tight end Dawson Knox made their triumphant returns to the lineup.
Report card, observations, reactions to Week 10 win
Buffalo’s offense set a season-high for yards of offense (489), the Josh Allen-to-Stefon Diggs connection is once again clicking, and Buffalo’s stout defense picked off Mike White four times and didn’t allow a touchdown until garbage time. It all adds up to a convincing win as the Bills got their groove back on Sunday.
Odds and ends
We go back to the 1995 season to relive the last time the Bills scored at least 21 points in a third quarter, find out why the Bills (and the New England Patriots) received the best offensive grades in Week 10 from Pro Football Focus, learn why the Bills got good news concerning the health status of backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and see how safety Jordan Poyer thanked Mike White for his turnover-prone performance.
