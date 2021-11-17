Jamie D and Big Newt: Spencer Brown Swag

The Buffalo Bills routed the New York Jets in what was a bounce-back game that seemed to be just what the doctor ordered. The Bills’ defense continued to be elite, while the big topic of conversation was the improved play of the offensive line.

Big Chris Newton breaks down the reasons quarterback Josh Allen took a scary hit in the first quarter, which includes him having to account for free pass rushers. He explains that knowing blocking assignments is the key to a quarterback staying upright.

However, compared to the two previous game, the blocking was significantly better. The big difference was the presence of right tackle Spencer Brown. His competitiveness, energy, and athleticism showed repeatedly. Needless to say, the hosts were thrilled with his play and what it did for the team (which includes forcing Darryl Williams back to right guard).

Also, Allen for MVP? Big Newt thinks so! Should Micah Hyde be an All-Pro? Newt sees that in the affirmative too.

They also look ahead to the next few games to see how things might shake out in the race for home field advantage.

Want to join in the fun? Message the hosts on Twitter at @TheJamieDamico and @Big_Newt.

