Buffalo Bills Links, 11/17: Where are the Bills in latest power rankings?

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) got back in the win column with a 45-17 dismantling of the New York Jets (2-7) during a Week 10 contest at MetLife Stadium. After thoroughly dominating the Jets in every facet of the game, today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining where the Bills find themselves in the latest NFL power rankings.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Where do the Bills sit in latest NFL power rankings?

After earning a resounding victory over their AFC East foes, the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills find themselves once again in the top 5 in the NFL’s power rankings for Week 11. Plus, which game(s) are considered the Bills’ most important during the final eight weeks, and why one national beat writer says Buffalo is one of the teams you can trust during this up-and-down year.

How Buffalo got its offensive groove back vs. Jets

We discuss how the return of rookie tackle Spencer Brown helped Buffalo rediscover its form on offense, explore how offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen were able to use play-action fakes to take advantage of the Jets’ vulnerabilities on defense, and examine how Buffalo got its offense back on track in the blowout win vs. the Jets.

Bills sign DT Eli Ankou

Get to know Buffalo’s newest member of the practice squad, Eli Ankou, who has appeared in 27 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and Dallas Cowboys during his NFL career.

Odds and ends

We dive into how the Bills have set the standard as the NFL’s top defense through the first nine weeks, get early predictions for Buffalo’s Week 11 home clash with the Indianapolis Colts, learn which AFC East team claimed former Bills rookie cornerback Rachad Wildgoose, examine this weekend’s return to Western New York for talented former Bills running back Marshawn Lynch, and more!