Buffalo Bills Links, 11/17: Where are the Bills in latest power rankings?

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) got back in the win column with a 45-17 dismantling of the New York Jets (2-7) during a Week 10 contest at MetLife Stadium. After thoroughly dominating the Jets in every facet of the game, today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining where the Bills find themselves in the latest NFL power rankings.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Where do the Bills sit in latest NFL power rankings?
After earning a resounding victory over their AFC East foes, the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills find themselves once again in the top 5 in the NFL’s power rankings for Week 11. Plus, which game(s) are considered the Bills’ most important during the final eight weeks, and why one national beat writer says Buffalo is one of the teams you can trust during this up-and-down year.
- Bills’ matchup with Jets ‘just what the doctor ordered for slumping offense’ (Post-Week 10 power rankings) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills are back in the top 5 in Week 11 NFL power rankings - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL Power Rankings Week 11 - 1-32 poll, plus we identify each team’s most important remaining game - ESPN.com
- Which NFL teams can you trust in erratic 2021 season? Packers, Bills and Cowboys top my list - NFL.com
How Buffalo got its offensive groove back vs. Jets
We discuss how the return of rookie tackle Spencer Brown helped Buffalo rediscover its form on offense, explore how offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen were able to use play-action fakes to take advantage of the Jets’ vulnerabilities on defense, and examine how Buffalo got its offense back on track in the blowout win vs. the Jets.
- Maiorana: Rookie lineman helps Bills offense regain mojo, injuries a concern - Democrat & Chronicle
- Jim Kubiak: How play-action fakes helped unleash Josh Allen, Bills' offense | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- How did the Bills’ offense get back on track, and can they keep it going? - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
Bills sign DT Eli Ankou
Get to know Buffalo’s newest member of the practice squad, Eli Ankou, who has appeared in 27 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and Dallas Cowboys during his NFL career.
- Buffalo Bills sign defensive tackle Eli Ankou to practice squad | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills sign Eli Ankou to the practice squad - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
We dive into how the Bills have set the standard as the NFL’s top defense through the first nine weeks, get early predictions for Buffalo’s Week 11 home clash with the Indianapolis Colts, learn which AFC East team claimed former Bills rookie cornerback Rachad Wildgoose, examine this weekend’s return to Western New York for talented former Bills running back Marshawn Lynch, and more!
- High standard helps Bills boast the NFL’s best defense through 9 games - BuffaloBills.com
- 2021 NFL expert predictions, odds and spreads: Picks for Week 11, including Cowboys at Chiefs and Colts at Bills – The Athletic
- Duck, duck, no (Wild)goose: Bills lose rookie CB to Jets - newyorkupstate.com
- Marshawn Lynch set to return to Buffalo as the Bills Legend of the game | Week 11 - BuffaloBills.com
- Rex Ryan rips Jets coach after blowout loss to Bills - newyorkupstate.com
