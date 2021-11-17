New York Jets sign Rachad Wildgoose off Buffalo Bills practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have lost their second 2021 NFL Draft pick of the season. On Tuesday, the New York Jets signed cornerback Rachad Wildgoose to their active roster off of Buffalo’s practice squad.

The Bills selected Wildgoose 213th overall in the sixth round in 2021. All of their 2021 NFL Draft picks are now on an active roster somewhere in the NFL, with seventh-rounder Jack Anderson on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. The rest remain in Buffalo.

Wildgoose was supposed to come in and compete for a depth CB spot behind Taron Johnson, but he couldn’t beat out Cam Lewis, who joined Wildgoose on the practice squad. When the Bills needed a call-up, it was Lewis and it was Lewis would eventually signed to the full 53-man roster. He also couldn’t unseat Dane Jackson, another late-round CB, for a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

The Jets needed Wildgoose because CB Brandin Echols was placed on injured reserve.

Buffalo also signed DT Eli Ankou to their practice squad. With Star Lotulelei on the COVID-19 list, they needed another big body on the line.