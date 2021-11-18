2022 NFL Pro Bowl: Which Bills could be Vegas-bound?

With the 2021 NFL season more than halfway complete, the discussion has begun to center around who deserves to play in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. Voting is now open and there are many Buffalo Bills who are worthy of your vote. Without further adieu, let’s make a case below for a few. Let us know in the comments who else you think should be considered for the league’s annual all-star game!

Offense

QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen is the heart and soul of the Buffalo Bills and although many expected him to regress after an MVP-caliber season in 2020, Allen has shown that he intends to stick around. Allen ranks third in the AFC with 19 passing touchdowns and is also third in passing yards per game, averaging 289 yards. With a QBR that ranks second in the conference, Allen has shown that he’s not a one-hit wonder from last season and should be viewed among the best in the AFC.

WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs has gotten off to a slower start than he did last season but that doesn’t mean he can’t heat up to make a run at the Pro Bowl. Coming off his best performance of the season with over 160 receiving yards, Diggs has 56 receptions for 750 yards and four touchdowns so far this season—his yardage placing him among the league’s top ten at his position. If you need more of a reason to vote for Diggs to make the Pro Bowl, there is always the potential of a brother versus brother matchup as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs seems to be a lock at this point with his league-leading eight interceptions.

Defense

Entire Bills Secondary

It’s about time Buffalo’s secondary gets the respect it deserves with some Pro Bowl recognition. The unit is holding opponents to only 190 yards a game through the air and have only allowed six passing touchdowns. Safety Jordan Poyer is third in the conference with four interceptions while his co-pilot Micah Hyde is not too far behind with three. These guys have been overlooked for far too long and it’s time to give them their due. Let’s not forget about Tre’Davious White who finally got his first interception of the season this past Sunday. For White it feels like a long time coming as teams usually stay away from throwing the ball his way. Tre’ White still hasn’t allowed a touchdown in coverage on the season.

Special Teams

Kicker Tyler Bass

Second-year kicker Tyler Bass has proven to be one of the most trusty at his position in the league. Bass has only missed one field goal on the season with a long of 57 yards. His only miss was on an attempt of more than 50 yards. More importantly, Bass has yet to miss an extra point this season. Tyler Bass is one of the most confident kickers in the league right now and for good reason. He also has the highest field goal percentage in the AFC out of kickers with at least ten attempts.

Returner Isaiah McKenzie

McKenzie leads the AFC with an average of 27 yards per kickoff return with a long of 75 yards. You may remember McKenzie kicking off the season with a long return against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a matter of time before he breaks one for a touchdown but for now he has been reliable and setting up the offense with great field position.