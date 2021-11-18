Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts broadcast map

The last time the Buffalo Bills hosted the Indianapolis Colts, 6,700 football-starved fans poured into Bills Stadium to watch Buffalo earn their first home playoff win in a quarter of a century with a 27-24 victory in a 2020 AFC Wild Card game on Jan. 9, 2021.

Fast forward ten months, and the two former AFC East rivals are at it again, with the Bills (6-3) hosting the Colts (5-5) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Highmark Stadium in a Week 11 showdown with major implications in the AFC playoff picture.

When the Bills and Colts do square off on Sunday, it will be before a sold-out, raucous #BillsMafia crowd.

But for the third consecutive week, the Bills will be the primary 1 p.m. EST CBS broadcast only for fans in the Buffalo and Indianapolis viewing markets, along with a sliver of Nebraska and a large portion of Wyoming, where Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen played football during his collegiate days.

The CBS broadcast team consists of Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (color commentary).

The areas that can see the game are highlighted in green (map courtesy of 506sports):

Besides Buffalo hosting the Colts, the rest of the CBS early slate of games includes the Baltimore Ravens traveling to play the Chicago Bears, the Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets, and the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans (orange). The CBS late game features the Cincinnati Bengals at the Las Vegas Raiders (indigo).

Sunday’s matchup is the 72nd all-time between these teams. Buffalo holds a 38-32-1 edge in the all-time series, including winning three of the last four matchups.

Besides the Wild Card clash in 2020, Buffalo also defeated the Colts 13-7 in the infamous Snowvertime game on Dec. 10, 2017, as LeSean McCoy’s 21-yard touchdown run in overtime kept Buffalo’s playoff hopes alive. Thanks in large part to that overtime victory, the Bills would go on to snap their 17-year playoff drought that season.