Buffalo Bills Links, 11/18: An early look at Week 11 vs. Colts

The Buffalo Bills knocked off the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-24 in a 2020 AFC Wild Card game for Buffalo’s first home playoff win in 25 years during the 2020 NFL season. On Sunday, ten months after earning the big postseason victory, the Bills (6-3) are hosting the Colts (5-5) in a Week 11 showdown, and today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining how the Colts’ offensive line represents a major challenge to Buffalo’s defense.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

An early look at Week 11 vs. the Colts

We go to the video to examine why the Colts’ offensive line will represent a unique challenge for Buffalo’s defense, break down the top matchups and storylines to watch in this rematch of a 2020 AFC Wild Card game, hear what Buffalo’s players and coaches are saying about the game with huge AFC playoff implications, and more!

Bills missing LB Tremaine Edmunds, WR Cole Beasley

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is “day-to-day” because of a hamstring injury, while wide receiver Cole Beasley missed Wednesday’s practice with a rib injury.

Odds and ends

We discuss how offensive coordinator Brian Daboll dialed up a unique offensive game plan that caught the New York Jets off guard in Week 10, learn how rookie offensive tackle Spencer Brown wowed in his return to the starting lineup, see where All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen sits in the latest MVP watch, find out how former Bills touchdown machine Butch Rolle and current All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs are giving back to their communities, and much more!