All our coverage: Bills vs Colts will have big-time impact on AFC Playoff Picture

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Indianapolis Colts (5-5) will meet on Sunday in Orchard Park in a rematch of a game on the same field during last season’s playoffs. The Bills won that Wild Card round game, but it was closer than a lot of folks thought. This time, both teams are fighting for playoff position in the crowded AFC.

Buffalo got right last week after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars while the Colts have won 4 of 5, albeit against bad teams.

Injuries and COVID-19 will certainly impact this game, as the Bills are dealing with some significant losses. Big run-stuffer Star Lotulelei is likely to be out after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Colts are one of the best running teams in the league. Also sidelined on the COVID-19 list is starting right tackle Spencer Brown, whose absence two weeks ago was a disaster for the Bills. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds hasn’t practiced in more than a week, and missed Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury. Banged up Cole Beasley looks like he will be able to give it a go.

On the Colts, they also have injuries. Darius Leonard is dealing with an ankle and hand injury and Braden Smith has an elbow injury. Eric Fisher, Dayo Odeyingbo, and TJ Carrie all missed practice Wednesday and DeForest Buckner was listed with 3 separate injuries while not practicing.

The Bills are favored by a touchdown at home according to our friends at DraftKings SportsBook.

