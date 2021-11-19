With offensive line concerns, Buffalo Bills add OT Bobby Hart

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed offensive tackle Bobby Hart to the active roster.

He was released by Buffalo at the end of the preseason, but found a home on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad before returning to the Bills’ practice squad. The Tennessee Titans signed him to their active roster in October, appearing in three games with one start. They released him earlier this week, paving the way for his return to Buffalo.

Hart is a necessary veteran add with the offensive line in a state of flux. Guard Jon Feliciano is on injured reserve and is out for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tackle Spencer Brown is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and this signing would seem to put to rest any notion that he will be available on Sunday. Bills fans don’t want to see guard Cody Ford again, after his somewhat disastrous start against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago. Ryan Bates is a jack-of-all-trades but also the only backup center the team has on the roster and rookie Tommy Doyle isn’t ready for the starting lineup. Jamil Douglas doesn’t have the resume of Hart.

With the signing, there is a very real chance that Hart could practice on Friday and start at right tackle Sunday. That would allow Daryl Williams to stay at right guard where he has been much better this season and allow the rest of the line to keep continuity against the solid interior of the Colts’ defensive line. With rollouts and chips, the Bills might be able to game plan around Hart’s issues if the other four spots are solidified.