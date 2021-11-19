Tremaine Edmunds questionable for Buffalo Bills against Indianapolis Colts

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds made progress on his hamstring injury, returning to practice on Friday, but it’s not clear if he’s ready to play against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. The Bills listed Edmunds as questionable on their Friday injury report.

The team has to be weighing a few different considerations for Edmunds here. First, the Bills are looking at two games in five days, first the Colts on Sunday and then the Saints on Thursday. If Edmunds isn’t 100 percent against the Colts, he could re-injure his hamstring and possibly lose even more time. Sitting out this game might have him healthy by the time the Saints come into the picture.

On the other hand, the Colts are a more critical game for Buffalo’s schedule. Facing an AFC opponent in the thick of the playoff race, the Bills could be seeded as high as second or as low as seventh this week depending on the game outcome. And Edmunds could be essential for stopping Jonathan Taylor, who has 999 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in his last seven games. A.J. Klein does a nice job working downhill, but against Taylor’s speed, there’s no substitute for the sideline-to-sideline mobility that Edmunds brings.

Edmunds is the only player in question on the team’s injury report, although Star Lotulelei and Spencer Brown won’t play, being on the COVID-19 list. The Bills reinforced their roster with defensive tackle Eli Ankou (practice squad) and offensive tackle Bobby Hart (signed to the active roster Friday) with that in mind.

Two other players are noteworthy this week, although their availability isn’t in question. Cole Beasley is still limited by the rib injury he suffered a few weeks ago. He’ll be able to play, but probably have another limited role. Matt Milano (shoulder) popped up with a red jersey in practice this week. He’ll play, but watch for his tackling strength this weekend if he’s dealing with shoulder pain on contact.

The Colts roster had several players on the injury report, but almost all of them are expected to play this weekend. The only starter in question is linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle). Leonard missed Wednesday’s practice, and was limited on Thursday and Friday, and the Colts called him questionable in their final report.